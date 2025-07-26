Love at first lick: Dogs find homes following adoption event at Bridgeport 

Dogs and cats may not be able to say “I love you” literally, but they show it when they greet their owners with a wagging tail, a lick to the cheek, or even on a bad day, a comforting snuggle.

Dee Powers, a 94-year-old local resident, was looking for a new furry friend to love, and to help fill that missing piece in her everyday life.

Earlier this year, she lost her longtime furry companion to an illness, that the veterinarian believed led to a stroke or heart attack, and it left her distraught, Powers said.

Over the past few months, she gave herself time to grieve and on Thursday, she felt ready to add a new furry friend into her life.

She was hoping to find a senior female dog that she could talk to and spend time with at home, because a puppy would be too much energy for her to handle, she said, and senior dogs are often overlooked.

Little did she know, the perfect companion would come in the form of 7-year-old Rocky, a male pug who was up for adoption from the Castaic Animal Care Center who was transferred from Lancaster after he was found in a field.

Rocky was brought to Bridgeport Park in Valencia with seven other dogs for a community pet adoption day hosted by the Castaic Care Center in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita.

Fabiana Sanchez, 5, pets Thor, a dop up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center during the pet adoption event at Bridgeport Park on July 24, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As attendees slowly tricked in and out and greeted the dogs that ranged from big to small, Rocky was set on Powers, giving her soft licks and begging to be picked up.

Powers’ days are usually spent watching television but as she prepared to sign a few waivers and pay a $20 fee for the adoption, “My life is now Rocky,” she said.

“I’m looking for him to love me like I already love him, and I hope HE sleeps with me,” Powers said. “This dog and me are meant to be together. I had a dream last night when I was talking to God, and he said, ‘Today, you’re going to find a dog,’ and I did, and it was not anything like I had expected.”

Rocky was one of five dogs that were successfully adopted, and those who went home with a new companion were fixed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped in addition to all fees waived.

The county’s Castaic-based animal shelter has adoption events throughout the year in hopes to alleviate the overcrowded facilities and works closely with its sister shelters in the Antelope Valley to give cats and dogs a second chance at life.

“The shelters are full. If you’re thinking about getting a dog please come by. You’re definitely going to save a life. We are not a no-kill shelter. By law, we have to take in dogs,” said volunteer Skeet Wright, who was at the event greeting people with the potential adoptees.

But adding a furry friend to the family isn’t something that should be a rushed decision, he said: People should make sure everybody in the family is on board and ready to make the commitment of giving them a loving home, and ready to embark the challenges together.

Castaic Animal Care Center volunteer Skeet Wright feeds a treat to Wheezy, a 3 year old girl dog up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, during the adoption event at Bridgeport Park on July 24, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

After numerous conversations with her family and months of planning, Noelia Sainz was ready to take home Crackles, a pit bull Labrador puppy that was also transferred from Palmdale just a day before the adoption event.

“I walked up, went on my knees and she jumped on me and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s the one,’” Sainz said.

Her family made the decision of adopting a dog from the local shelter because they always see how much support is needed from the community and “we just wanted to be able to save one,” she said.

She and her family are looking forward to having a companion at home and a best friend for her children, who are in the age of learning how to take care of a pet and form a meaningful connection, she said.

“We’re just so excited that we found one,” she said.

The Castaic Animal Care Center will be having another adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adopters will only pay for the licensing and all other additional fees will be waived. The event will also offer giveaways, and a photo op for people to commemorate the moment they take home their new pet. People who cannot visit the shelter within those hours can still visit to potentially adopt up until 5 p.m.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at: 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic