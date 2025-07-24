Whitesides introduces bipartisan storm forecasting bill 

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced the Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act along with Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, and Lou Correa, D-Santa Ana.

This bipartisan legislation is designed to enhance the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ability to track and predict atmospheric rivers — massive storm systems that bring heavy precipitation and flooding to California, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office.

“In Southern California, we’re no stranger to the threat of natural disasters, including atmospheric rivers,” Whitesides said in the release. “I’m proud to co-lead this legislation that has the backing of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, which will help us reduce the risks that come from flooding. Taking steps to bolster our emergency preparedness efforts is critical to keeping families across the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and northern San Fernando Valley safe.”

“Better forecasting saves lives and protects our communities,” Obernolte said in the release. “We’ve seen firsthand how destructive atmospheric rivers can be, especially when they catch families and emergency responders off guard. This bill equips NOAA with the tools and knowledge it needs to improve forecasting models and give our communities more time to prepare.”

Atmospheric rivers are increasingly unpredictable in California, often defying traditional forecasts, which complicates water management and emergency planning, the release said. This unpredictability poses a heightened risk in Southern California, where heavy rains on recent wildfire burn scars can trigger dangerous mudslides and flash floods.

The Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act directs NOAA to expand research, deploy new monitoring technologies, and improve data sharing to provide more accurate and timely forecasts. This would help communities prepare better for atmospheric rivers and mitigate the devastating effects of flooding and landslides.