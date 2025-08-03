A Diverse Selection of Craft Classes Await You 

By Alicia Doyle

Sunday Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita has blossomed into a vibrant hub for craft enthusiasts of all ages, offering an array of hands-on classes and workshops that blend creativity with community.

From rustic DIY wood sign workshops at Board & Brush to dynamic art sessions at local centers like ARTree Community Arts Center, the city provides a welcoming space for people of all ages to explore their artistic skills.

Whether you’re a beginner eager to learn or a seasoned crafter looking to refine your artistry, Santa Clarita’s diverse craft classes invite you to create, connect and express your unique vision in a supportive environment.

Board & Brush

At Board & Brush in Santa Clarita, “we marry the joy of wine and paint with the classic timelessness of wooden signs,” according to owner Amy Kwok.

“Our instructor-led DIY wood sign workshops allow you to combine your creativity and willingness to learn new skills. We provide you with the instruction, materials and design for you to distress, sand, stain, paint and customize your personalized piece of art.”

Board & Brush is located in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. Beer and wine are available for purchase in the studio; BYOB is not permitted, and no one under 21 is allowed in the studio at any time.

How does it work? Start by viewing the calendar and registering for a class that works for you — and your friends and family if you’re going as a group. You can also look for a workshop that features the type of project you’d like to create. Then, browse through the gallery of hundreds of designs, and choose which one you’d like to create in your upcoming workshop.

Workshops start on time, so you’ll want to arrive early. You can start thinking about the creative possibilities ahead, take photos with friends, and enjoy your favorite beverage.

During the workshop, you’ll be guided by expert instructors throughout each step — sanding, distressing, staining, painting your stencil, and waxing. The workshop is typically about three hours long.

“We mean it when we say that no experience is necessary – our instructors are there to help turn you into a DIY expert,” Kwok said. “Now that your beautiful farmhouse-inspired project is complete, you’ll take it home to find the perfect spot to display it.”

Board & Brush is located at 24417 Main Street, Newhall. For more information, call (661) 202-3044; or visit boardandbrush.com/santaclarita.

The Creative Ko.

Open on Fridays and weekends, The Creative Ko. is a craft workshop that offers a range of activities with a focus “on fostering creativity and community engagement.”

In the slime workshop, guests “dive into a world of gooey, stretchy and endlessly entertaining fun” as they create their very own slime masterpieces. Slime-making kits are “carefully curated” to bring joy, creativity and a “touch of enchantment” to your DIY experience.

Those interested in making a fairy/gnome garden can “create enchanting memories and cultivate whimsical wonders” through the activity of planting a garden of this nature.

For those who like to paint — whether you’re a seasoned artist or a novice explorer of the brush — painting activities promise “to unleash your creativity and ignite your imagination.”

Walk-ins are welcome for all activities at any time during business hours. However, since Mondays through Thursdays are reserved for private events, it’s recommended for guests to call and doublecheck that there are no conflicts on the particular day you’re interested

The Creative Ko. is located at 24510 Town Center Dr., #170, Valencia. For more information, call (661) 753-3306; or visit www.thecreativeko.com.

Purple Planet Creative Space

At Purple Planet Creative Space, offerings include a Second Saturday Stitchers & Crafters Meetup group, a Kids Crochet Skill Builder class, a Kids Stitcher Hangout, Crochet & Knitting Coaching for Adults, Crochet 101, a Punch Needle Mug Rug class, a Let’s Knit a Hat class, and a Big Kids Drawing & Watercolor class.

Purple Planet also offers after school classes at Dixie Canyon Community Center that include drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, paper crafts and seasonal crafts. These classes are for grades kindergarten through 5th, with TK allowed mid-year and spring semester.

A splatter room, now open and available for walk-ins and parties, gives guests a designated space to splatter paint into artistic creations.

“We encourage everyone to discover their own unique creativity by teaching basic art concepts and providing creative tools,” according to Sofia Pinelli, artist, owner and creative director. “Through a combination of directed projects and process art, we offer the opportunity to explore and discover the artist within.”

Purple Planet Creative Space is located at 22722 Lyons Avenue, Old Town Newhall. For more information, email [email protected]; or visit www.purpleplanetworkshop.com.

ARTree Community Arts Center

A non-profit arts center, ARTree started in 2010 with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages. Classes teach artistic principles utilizing an active, hands-on approach in small class settings, and the teaching staff of artists brings their expertise and enthusiasm in a wide range of mediums.

Fall classes starting August 25 at ARTree Community Arts Center include Fiber Arts, Drawing & Painting, Mixed Media Mastery, Acrylic Painting, and Comic & Zines.

Free offerings include the Flutterby Open Art Studio, a monthly event that takes place the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Because the studio space is small, guests are encouraged to register in advance for this event.

Another free program, called Nest, consists of an hour of “mindful, judgment-free” art making on the first Wednesday or Sunday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. No art expertise is needed in this class, in which mindfulness practices, both in meditation and in art, “can help our ability to regulate our feelings, decrease stress, and focus our attention.”

Nest was developed under the direction of Emily Skelton, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Board Certified Art Therapist with over a decade of experience working with youth, teens and adults.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Newhall. For more information, call (661) 383-9266; or visit www.theartree.org. 