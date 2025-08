At least one person was transported after a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road on Saturday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:17 a.m., according to Fred Fielding, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The patient was transported to the local hospital, Fielding said.