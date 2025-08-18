Big rig goes over the side near Templin 

California Highway Patrol officers worked with Caltrans officials Monday morning to recover a big-rig truck that went over the side of Interstate 5 near Templin Highway around 8:15 a.m.

The single-vehicle crash off to the right of the southbound lanes snarled traffic in that direction for several hours, with a tow truck still en route as of about 9:30 a.m.

L.A. County Fire officials also responded with CHP and units from the U.S. Forest Service in the Angeles National Forest, who shared a picture of the crash.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, according to Fred Fielding, press information officer for the Fire Department. He said paramedics arrived about 14 minutes after the initial call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the driver had extricated himself from his truck and was not in need of medical attention.

CHP officers who responded to the scene said the initial information indicated the incident was not criminal in nature and was treated as an accident.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Reports indicate that southbound traffic in that area remained impacted as of 11 a.m.