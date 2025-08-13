Canyon Country man denied bail in sexual assault charges  

A Santa Clarita man charged with four counts of sexually assaulting two underage female relatives was denied bail Friday.

Victor Alvarez, 31, of Canyon Country, remained in custody Wednesday at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles, after Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour signed an order releasing the defendant’s “forensic interview to the defense.”

He pleaded not guilty to the four charges facing him at his preliminary arraignment.

Alvarez was arrested shortly after one of Alvarez’s alleged victims “immediately reported the sexual assault to police and underwent a sexual assault examination,” according to a sworn statement signed by District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

After his arrest, Alvarez refused to submit to an examination by investigators or provide buccal swabs, leading to a request by the prosecution July 14, which Sanchez DuFour granted.

Alvarez’s four charges: oral copulation with a minor; two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony; and sexual penetration by foreign object. The charges initially resulted in a $320,000 bail. That was denied last week, when Alvarez was remanded to custody.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.