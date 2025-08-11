Canyon Fire: 91% containment, SCV fire lines contained 

The Canyon Fire has been 91% contained as of 11:45 a.m. on Monday, according to officials with the Ventura County Fire Department.

“We continue to operate and validate our containment lines using aerial infrared mapping … So that allows us to do is to verify and validate that we have containment percentages,” said Andrew Dowd, public information officer for the Ventura Fire Department. “So, as of this morning … there are some remaining pockets of heat on the fire that are in the kind of in more remote areas, some difficult areas to access, but our plans for that are to insert crews into those areas so that we can effectively continue to mop them up.”

Dowd added that there is no immediate threat for residences in the area, as the fire is now in more remote areas.

“All of the fire line that are along the Santa Clarita area, in Hasley Canyon and Val Verde, all of that fire line is contained right now,” Dowd said.

There are about 960 firefighters working on the incident as of Monday morning, but the plan is to continue demobilizing them.

“Our plan is to demobilize those firefighters, get them back out, and available for the greater fire system in California so that they can be available for other fires that may come up,” Dowd said. “There’s a whole process of tests to take place in order to demobilize them and put them back in service. You check their equipment. You have to go through and inspect their rigs, make sure everybody’s had adequate rest time.”

Dowd said the plan for Monday is to continue to patrol, mop up the areas and continue to have resources in case of a slop-over if the fire gets out of control lines.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Dowd said.

When asked about the two homes that burned down, he said he could not confirm where in L.A. County they were located. However, he did say the areas of Hasley Canyon, Val Verde and Castaic High School were most impacted by the fire footprint and needed structure defense.