Canyon Fire: 96% containment, 12 structures burned  

Twelve structures, including two homes, have been destroyed as a result of the Canyon Fire which is nearing 100% containment as of Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which broke out on Thursday afternoon in the 6700 block of Holser Canyon Road in Piru, quickly grew in size and burned on both Los Angeles and Ventura counties, prompting evacuation orders for residents in Val Verde, Hasley Canyon, Oak Canyon and Romero Canyon. Castaic residents were under evacuation warnings, and authorities advised them to be ready to evacuate if needed.

But as firefighters mobilized to fight the flames, most of the fire was kept on open terrain. The areas of Hasley Canyon, Val Verde and Castaic High School were the most impacted by the fire footprint, which prompted structure defense, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd said during Monday’s update.

On Tuesday afternoon, he stated the Canyon Fire had burned a total of 5,370 acres and was currently at 96% containment, with 645 firefighters from numerous department agencies assisting on the incident. Those agencies included the L.A. County Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, Angeles National Forest, and the Kern County Fire Department, among others.

A map of how the Canyon Fire burned. Courtesy of CalFire

Numerous airtankers from throughout the state continued to perform water drops for fire suppression missions in the harder-to-access terrain as weather conditions allowed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

Two single-family homes were burned due to the Canyon Fire, and 10 minor structures such as sheds or outbuildings were also destroyed, Dowd said, adding that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the Ventura and L.A. County fire departments working jointly to determine whether it was environmental, accidental, or deliberate.

No civilian injuries were reported, according to Dowd, and four firefighters sustained minor injuries as they assisted with the incident.

On Friday evening, Kern County Battalion Chief James Agee suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital following a rollover crash in the burn zone, according to a Kern County Fire news release.

Agee was driving a pickup truck in the Romero Canyon area when it rolled over. Personnel at the scene immediately provided medical assistance to Agee before he was transported to the hospital.

James Agee suffered major injuries following a rollover crash within the Canyon Fire burn zone. Courtesy image of the Kern County Firefighters.

“James is a strong man with a big heart, and we know he’s facing this challenge with the same strength and character he’s shown throughout his career. We are grateful for the swift actions of our crews and partner agencies, and for the kindness being shown to James and his family,” Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan stated in the release.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation issued for the Canyon Fire, which allows access to state and federal aid, and allocate resources to address the emergency situation, according to a news release by Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Ratifying this emergency proclamation ensures we can cut red tape and act with urgency,” Barger, who represents communities impacted by the Canyon Fire, said in the release. “Our focus is on supporting firefighting operations until this fire is completely contained, and ensuring our communities have the resources they need to recover.”