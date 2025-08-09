Canyon Fire: Containment stays at 28% 

The Canyon Fire has stayed at 28% containment and 5,370 acres as of 9:49 a.m. Saturday, according to a release by the L.A. County Fire Department.

All evacuation orders have been lifted as of Saturday morning.

There are 1,148 personnel on the scene as of Saturday morning, according to the release.

Crews were working throughout the night to improve defensive positions and secure the fire’s perimeter, according to the release.

The overnight fire activity was minimal, and firefighters worked to continue strengthening the existing control lines, the release read.

Firefighters will continue to enhance, monitor and patrol existing control lines, addressing heat sources while providing structure defense for residences in the affected areas, the release read.

The weather for Saturday will continue to be hot and dry with temperatures in the mid-90’s with relative humidity in the 19-24% range and winds gusting up to 20 mph along ridge tops, according to the release.

All evacuation orders have been moved to evacuation warnings in both Los Angeles and Ventura County, the release read.

All previous evacuation warnings in both areas have been removed, according to the release.

One firefighter from Kern County was injured during the fire.

“At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief James Agee was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident while working on the Canyon Fire,” the statement read. “Chief Agee was driving a pickup truck in the Romero Canyon area when the vehicle was involved in a rollover accident. Incident personnel immediately began providing care on scene before he was transported via air ambulance to Henry Mayo Hospital in Newhall, California, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.”

Red Cross LA has been working around-the-clock during the fire but will be immediately closing its shelter at College of the Canyons, according to an email statement from the Red Cross.

Residents affected by the fire can still receive assistance by calling ‭800-675-5799‬.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 9 administrator also authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of California in combating the Canyon Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, according to a release.

When the fire broke out on Thursday, California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant declaration for the Canyon Fire, according to the release.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 5,118 homes in and around Hasley Canyon and Val Verde, the release said.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. FMAGs are approved through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents, according to the statement.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire, the statement said.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

As of 5:35 p.m. Saturday, there were no additional updates on the fire.