CHP: Man pinned between SUV and trailer in I-5 collision near SR-14 

A man suffered moderate injuries Sunday morning after he was pinned between his SUV and trailer during a collision on northbound Interstate 5, just north of State Route 14, California Highway Patrol officials said.

According to Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for CHP, units received a call around 8:10 a.m. about a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound side of I-5, just north of SR-14. Upon investigation, officers reported that a white SUV, towing a trailer loaded with Jet Skis, had pulled over in the reverse gore point of northbound I-5.

“The driver exited his vehicle to check on the trailer,” Burgos-Lopez wrote in a message. “At that point, a Mazda driving on I-5 NB traveled to the right onto the reverse gore point, crashing into the white SUV and trailer.”

The impact, Burgos-Lopez added, caused the trailer to overturn, pinning the SUV driver to the ground and causing moderate injuries. He was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia for care.

Two passengers who were inside the white SUV didn’t suffer any injuries. The driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

According to Burgos-Lopez, DUI was not a factor in the collision, though the incident, he said, is still under investigation.