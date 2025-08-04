CHP: Man, woman transported after off roading crash in Rowher Flats 

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an off-roading vehicle was involved a crash in the Rowher Flats area in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded with a rescue helicopter and began searching for the 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, according to an email statement by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP.

Fire personnel found the pair, with the woman being airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

The man was trapped under the off-road vehicle with firefighters actively working to free him, the statement said.

He was ultimately freed from the vehicle and then transported to HMNH as well, the statement said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI and, after he was released from the hospital, he was booked in the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.