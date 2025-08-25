CHP: Multi-vehicle collision results in people transported 

Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on State Route 126 eastbound west of Interstate 5 that resulted in a person extricated and other people being transported to the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a red Cadillac, silver Toyota and a white Dodge that were blocking multiple lanes, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel extricated one of the drivers who was trapped in a vehicle, the email statement read.

Multiple people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with injuries ranging from complaints of pain to major injuries, the email statement said.

The driver of the white Dodge was transported to Henry Mayo and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury, according to the email statement.

Once the suspect was cleared from the hospital, the man was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Burgos-Lopez’s email statement.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending further investigation, according to the statement.