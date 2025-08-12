CHP: Pursuit from Antelope Valley goes through SCV, steals tanker truck off I-5 

A pursuit began in the Antelope Valley after two armed men carjacked a person’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to a Nixle Alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim chased the suspects and the suspects shot at the victim, the Nixle read.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area took over the pursuit from deputies in the Lancaster and Palmdale area at 10:31 p.m., according to the Nixle.

Officers began following the Ford F-250 on the southbound State Route 14 near Sand Canyon Road, said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, PIO with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The suspects abandoned the stolen white F-250, and carjacked a semi-truck. They drove the semi-truck for several miles before exiting and stealing a white Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to the Nixle.

CHP officers continued to pursue the suspects in the white Silverado. The suspects, described as Hispanic men, abandoned the Silverado on Mission Road under the 101 Freeway underpass and escaped. A loaded firearm was recovered from the back seat of the white Ford F-250, the Nixle said.

Preliminary information indicates that there may be additional outstanding suspects that aided the suspects at the original theft in Lancaster and also picked them up near Mission Road under the 101 Freeway, according to the Nixle.

Lancaster detectives are actively pursuing leads, and the investigation remains ongoing, the Nixle read.

If there is anyone with information regarding the incident, they can contact Lancaster Station Detective Casebolt at 661-524-2171.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org