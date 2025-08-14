City announces new captain for station  

The city of Santa Clarita announced Thursday that Capt. Brandon Barclay, who has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since April, is replacing Cmdr. Justin Diez on a full-time basis as the captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Having served as our operations lieutenant for the past four years, Capt. Barclay recognizes the critical importance of working proactively with the city to address current public safety challenges,” City Manager Ken Striplin said in a news release. “His leadership and expertise will further our shared commitment to maintaining low crime rates and enhancing the safety, security and overall quality of life that defines Santa Clarita as one of the safest cities in California.”

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed in April that Diez, who was previously the station’s longest-serving captain from 2020 to 2025, had been named commander of the North Patrol Division, which includes the SCV.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

As operations lieutenant, Barclay essentially served as Diez’s second-in-command, the person who largely runs day-to-day operations for the station.

Barclay, who lives in the SCV with his wife and son, per the city’s release, did not return a call requesting comment for this story Thursday.

“Serving as captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is more than a job — it’s an honor to protect and serve the community I call home,” said Barclay in a statement issued through a city news release. “Throughout my nearly 20 years with the Sheriff’s Department, I’ve built a career on teamwork, listening to residents and taking proactive steps to keep neighborhoods safe.”

Barclay previously served as the department’s first-ever sergeant in the North County region for the LASD’s Mental Evaluation Teams, which respond to mental health crisis calls. Barclay was recognized for this service by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger in 2021, when it was noted the area’s unit had the highest call volume in the county.

Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilman Jason Gibbs interviewed four candidates Wednesday, including Barclay, according to an email from Masis Hagobian, intergovernmental relations officer for the city of Santa Clarita.

Miranda and Barclay are members of the Public Safety Committee for the city, which has a $35 million budget for Sheriff’s Department services in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Recently, Barclay has met with the committee for monthly reports on public safety trends, which have indicated most Part-I crimes are declining. He also discussed a growing challenge for deputies on streets and trails in the suburbs, e-Bikes, and a recent investigation into illegal fireworks.

“My background in patrol, investigations, crisis negotiation and mental health response has given me the tools to address crime from every angle,” Barclay wrote in his statement. “I’m committed to working alongside our city, community partners and residents to drive crime down and ensure Santa Clarita remains one of the safest places to live, work and raise a family.”