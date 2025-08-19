COC selected to launch Umoja program 

News release

College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.

Starting this fall, COC will launch an Umoja program that will expand critical support for students, staff and faculty to promote retention, academic success, and holistic development of African American and other historically underrepresented students, said a news release from COC.

“Welcoming these new campuses into the Umoja Community is more than expansion — it’s a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to equity, cultural affirmation, and student success, in addition to faculty and staff development and support,” Umoja Community Education Foundation CEO Eric Mayes said in a news release. “Umoja programs literally change the lives of our students and campuses — together, we are building where every Umoja student feels seen, supported and empowered to thrive.”

Umoja, which means “unity” in Kiswahili, is dedicated to enhancing the cultural and educational experiences of African American and other students by actively serving and promoting student success for all students through a curriculum and pedagogy responsive to the legacy of the African and African American diasporas.

“We are very excited to be counted among the 83 Umoja programs that are active across the country,” Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at the college, said in the COC release. “We look forward to building a supportive community that fosters academic success, personal growth and self-actualization for all our students who join Umoja.”

COC will provide a village space, next to the Intercultural Center, for Umoja students to receive academic support, mentoring, career development and transfer assistance in a safe and culturally affirming environment.

In addition, the college will offer a minimum of two Umoja-dedicated transferable or degree-applicable courses per academic year. These courses — which will be open to the general student population — will integrate Umoja principles, such as African-centered texts, culturally responsive assignments, or inclusive teaching strategies.

Recent data has shown that Umoja students are two times more likely to transfer to a four-year university within their first three years of college, the release said.

The Umoja Community Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural and educational experiences of African American and other students in higher education throughout the states of California and Washington.

More information on the organization is available at umojacommunity.org.