David March Park to close for upgrade work 

News release

David March Park, 28310 North Via Joyce Drive, will temporarily close starting Monday, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The park is anticipated to reopen to the public in January.

During this time, work will include the installation of new outdoor exercise equipment to support fitness activity, a covered picnic pavilion for shaded gatherings at the park, a brand-new basketball court for both casual and competitive play, a shade structure over the existing playground to keep equipment and visitors cool and additional parking stalls to accommodate more visitors.

These upgrades are part of the larger David March Park Expansion Project, which began in fall 2024. New amenities include the city’s second exercise staircase along the ridgeline, which will offer a climb of 116 steps and scenic views, as well as a baseball field with shaded spectator seating for local games and events.

While upgrades to the existing park are scheduled to be complete at the beginning of the year, the entire David March Park Expansion Project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2026.

During construction, the city encourages residents to explore other nearby parks, like Plum Canyon Park (18819 Skyline Ranch Road) and Skyline Ranch Park (18355 Skyline Ranch Road).

For more information about the David March Park closure or expansion, contact Project Manager JoDee Roth at 661-255-4972 or [email protected].