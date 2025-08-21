District: Sierra Vista teacher removed from class over display of sexually explicit content 

The William S. Hart Union High School District is investigating an allegation that a Sierra Vista Junior High School teacher inadvertently showed sexually explicit content to students during class.

“The Hart district has been made aware of an allegation involving a teacher at Sierra Vista Junior High School regarding the inadvertent display of inappropriate images from a personal computer during class,” Debbie Dunn, director of communications and community engagement, wrote in a prepared statement to The Signal on behalf of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Monday during school hours, district governing board member Joe Messina confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the district’s statement, the teacher “was immediately removed from the classroom, and the district has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.”

“The safety and well-being of students remain the district’s highest priority,” the statement read.

Messina said he could not provide additional information regarding the circumstances of the allegation, but he added that, contrary to rumors circulating on social media, the teacher was not intentionally watching sexually explicit content with students in the classroom.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment,” the Hart district statement read.