Elderly woman trapped in car, transported to hospital 

An elderly woman was trapped in a vehicle for a few hours on the 23900 block of west Decoro Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to an emergency medical service call at 4:13 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:18 p.m., according to Fred Fielding, public information officer for the Fire Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched to the call at 4:20 p.m. and the first units arrived at 4:23 p.m., according to Deputy Garrett Rifkin with the station.

Rifkin added that firefighters told deputies the woman had been in the car for a few hours.

When asked if deputies knew why she was trapped, Rifkin said he did not have that information and that firefighters only told deputies she was trapped in the car.

The woman was transported at 4:47 p.m., Fielding said.

She was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Rifkin.