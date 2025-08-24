Fight in Six Flags parking lot results in arrest 

A fight between a group of men Saturday evening in the Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot in Valencia resulted in one arrest, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call came in at about 6:51 p.m.

“There were approximately five males fighting while they were walking through the parking lot,” Perkins said during a telephone interview Sunday morning. “One person was arrested.”

No injuries were reported.