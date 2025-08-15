Fires in Acton, Gorman at 40% containment  

The two fires that broke out in Acton and Gorman on Thursday have been slowly getting under control as of Friday morning.

The Hawk Fire in Acton began around 3:16 p.m. Thursday is at 42% containment with 400 acres burned and forward progression stopped as of 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app.

All evacuation warnings were lifted by 7:05 a.m. Friday, according to Watch Duty.

The King Fire that started in the early hours of Thursday morning with 577 acres scorched is at 40% containment as of 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app.

All evacuation warnings have been lifted as of 7:01 a.m. Friday, according to Watch Duty app.