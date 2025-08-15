Blog

Fires in Acton, Gorman at 40% containment  

Firefighters battle the Hawk Fire on Aug. 14, 2025 in Acton, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Firefighters battle the Hawk Fire on Aug. 14, 2025 in Acton, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

The two fires that broke out in Acton and Gorman on Thursday have been slowly getting under control as of Friday morning. 

The Hawk Fire in Acton began around 3:16 p.m. Thursday is at 42% containment with 400 acres burned and forward progression stopped as of 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app. 

All evacuation warnings were lifted by 7:05 a.m. Friday, according to Watch Duty. 

The King Fire that started in the early hours of Thursday morning with 577 acres scorched is at 40% containment as of 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app. 

All evacuation warnings have been lifted as of 7:01 a.m. Friday, according to Watch Duty app. 

Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS