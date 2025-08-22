Hart District Culture Fest scheduled for Sept. 17 

The William S. Hart Union High School District is scheduled to host its second “Culture Fest” at Valencia High School from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Valencia High is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive in Valencia.

“Culture Fest” is run by student clubs and celebrates all different cultures through food, education and performances.

The event is free for anyone who would like to attend.

The recommended place to park is in the student lot on the corner of Dickason Drive and Smyth Drive. There will be access through the double sliding gates by the bike racks.

There will be no event parking allowed at The Cube lot across the street from the school.