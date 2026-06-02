Saugus high alumna Hazel Rhodes repeats as state champion with COC 

Saugus High alumna Hazel Rhodes made history for the College of the Canyons women’s track and field program, winning back-to-back California Community College Athletic Association state titles after she secured the win in the 400-meter in the 3C2A track and field individual state championship in May.

“All the races this season led up to that moment. I’ve learned so much in such a short amount of time at College of the Canyon,” Rhodes said in an interview with The Signal. “Securing that victory meant a lot to me, the 400-meter changed my life in ways I’m forever grateful for.”

Rhodes, who’s committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at Long Beach State University, ends her time with the Cougars as a name to remember in the track and field program.

With the back-to-back state titles, Rhodes is the first in COC women’s track and field history to achieve the accomplishment and second in school history.

“It’s so crazy and such a blessing to go back-to-back as a state champ,” Rhodes said. “I wanted to make history and coach Denean Howard-Hill never doubted my potential. Thanks to her and my amazing support system, I am grounded and focused to accomplish what I strive to do.”

Prior to claiming her second-consecutive state title, Rhodes secured the win in the 400-meter in the 3C2A Southern California regional championship en route to claiming individual titles in the 200-meter and 400-meter in the Western State Confrence.

After the season ended, Rhodes was named as the Western State Conference female track athlete of the year. COC coach LindieKane was also honored, being named as the women’s track and field coach of the year in the WSC.

For Kane, the awards and winning back-to-back state titles speaks to Rhodes’ commitment to the belief she has in the track and field program at COC and work she’s done over the years.

“Hazel is just an amazing athlete, and she came off last year running a faster time and setting personal best in all her events,” Kane said. “The end goal is to earn that athletic academic scholarship to a four-year university, which she was able to do.”

Rhodes ends her time with the Cougars as a school record holder in the 200-meter and 400-meter and has won six individual WSC championships over her two-year Canyons career.

Rhodes plans to attend Long Beach State and is excited to continue her collegiate career as thanked her coaches at COC for helping her grow as a student-athlete.

“Thanks to COC, I’ve learned what is it I’m going to do. I’ve found my ‘why.’ Why I love to do what I do, and what I do this for,” Rhodes said. “Going to Long Beach is the next chapter of my story. I’m excited to learn discover what life has in store for me and I welcome it with open arms, heart and mind.”