How to Choose the Best Carbon Monoxide Detector for an Industrial Workshop

Carbon monoxide (CO) is one of the most dangerous—and often overlooked—threats in industrial workshops. Invisible, odorless, and potentially lethal, CO can accumulate rapidly in poorly ventilated areas without any warning signs. In workshops where gas-powered forklifts, welding equipment, furnaces, or generators are used, the risk is amplified. Choosing the right carbon monoxide detector isn’t just a safety precaution—it’s a legal and ethical responsibility.

In this guide, we’ll break down what makes a carbon monoxide detector effective in a factory setting and help you choose the right model for your industrial environment.

Why Carbon Monoxide Is a Serious Threat in Workshop Environments

Industrial workshops present unique risks for CO exposure. Common CO sources include:

Internal combustion engines (e.g., forklifts, trucks)

Gas-fired heaters or furnaces

Welding operations

Poorly ventilated enclosed spaces

Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms—such as dizziness, headaches, and confusion—are often mistaken for fatigue, leading to dangerous delays in response. According to OSHA, the permissible exposure limit (PEL) for CO is 50 ppm over an 8-hour period, and exceeding this can result in serious health consequences or death.

What Makes a CO Detector Suitable for Industrial Workshops?

A carbon monoxide detector for industrial use must meet much higher standards than household devices. Key features include:

High accuracy and sensitivity in fluctuating temperature/humidity environments

in fluctuating temperature/humidity environments Loud alarms and visual alerts to ensure visibility in noisy settings

to ensure visibility in noisy settings Long-term durability , even in dusty or high-vibration areas

, even in dusty or high-vibration areas Power options suitable for industrial circuits (AC, DC, or rechargeable)

suitable for industrial circuits (AC, DC, or rechargeable) Compatibility with central monitoring systems or emergency ventilation triggers

Fixed vs Portable CO Detectors — Which Is Right for Your Workshop?

In most industrial environments, a combination of fixed and portable carbon monoxide detectors offers the best protection:

Type Best For Pros Limitations Fixed CO Detectors Permanent installations near CO sources Continuous monitoring, integration with alarms/ventilation Limited coverage; fixed location Portable CO Detectors Workers, inspectors, temporary areas Flexibility, personal protection Battery dependent; needs regular calibration

Where Should You Install CO Detectors in an Industrial Workshop?

Proper placement is critical. Here are best practices:

Near combustion equipment (heaters, engines)

In worker breathing zones

At different heights (CO mixes evenly but stratification can occur)

Away from direct airflow or fans (to avoid dilution)

Workshops with multiple workstations or levels should install detectors in each critical area. Additionally, portable units should be worn by workers entering confined spaces or performing high-risk operations.

Compliance and Safety Standards You Must Follow

To ensure safety and compliance:

Follow OSHA , NIOSH , and ANSI Z358 guidelines for exposure limits

, , and guidelines for exposure limits Choose detectors with UL 2075 , EN 45544 , or ATEX certifications (if required)

, , or certifications (if required) In hazardous areas, use intrinsically safe or explosion-proof models

Compliance is not only about devices but also about training, documentation, and maintenance schedules.

Maintenance and Calibration — Keeping Your Detector Accurate

Carbon monoxide detectors degrade over time and must be tested regularly:

Calibration every 6–12 months (depending on manufacturer)

every 6–12 months (depending on manufacturer) Sensor replacement every 2–5 years

every 2–5 years Functional testing weekly or monthly

weekly or monthly Battery check for portable devices

Workshops should integrate detector maintenance into their existing safety inspection protocols.

Do Industrial Workshops Need Explosion-Proof CO Detectors?

Whether an industrial workshop requires an explosion-proof (or intrinsically safe) carbon monoxide detector depends on the specific hazards present in the environment. In general:

Workshops that handle flammable gases, solvents, vapors, or combustible dust —such as paint booths, chemical processing areas, or grain handling facilities— must use ATEX-certified or intrinsically safe detectors .

—such as paint booths, chemical processing areas, or grain handling facilities— . Standard industrial workshops that involve welding, mechanical fabrication, forklifts, heating systems, or enclosed spaces typically do not require explosion-proof CO detectors unless classified as hazardous locations (e.g., Zone 1 or Class I Div 1).

If your workshop does not involve explosive atmospheres or volatile chemicals, a high-quality industrial-grade CO detector—like the GasDog Portable CO Detector—offers reliable protection at a fraction of the cost of explosion-proof models.

Tip: Always check local regulations or consult your safety officer if you’re unsure whether your workspace qualifies as a hazardous area under ATEX, OSHA, or NEC standards.

Pump Suction vs. Diffusion: What’s the Difference in CO Detection?

Industrial carbon monoxide detectors typically use one of two sampling methods: diffusion or pump suction.

Diffusion-based detectors rely on the natural movement of air to bring carbon monoxide molecules into contact with the sensor. These detectors are energy-efficient and sufficient for many fixed installations or well-ventilated environments. However, their response time may be slower in low-airflow or confined spaces.

rely on the natural movement of air to bring carbon monoxide molecules into contact with the sensor. These detectors are energy-efficient and sufficient for many fixed installations or well-ventilated environments. However, their response time may be slower in low-airflow or confined spaces. Pump suction detectors are equipped with a built-in pump that actively draws air across the sensor. This method provides faster response times, more accurate readings, and better performance in enclosed, poorly ventilated, or compartmentalized industrial environments.

In industrial workshops with limited airflow, complex layouts, or potential dead zones, a pump-suction carbon monoxide detector offers a clear advantage by ensuring that air is constantly sampled, rather than relying on passive gas diffusion.

Recommended Carbon Monoxide Detectors for Industrial Workshops

Here are three highly regarded CO detectors ideal for industrial settings, including one of the best options for personal worker safety:

The GasDog portable CO detector is compact, durable, and designed for use in demanding industrial environments. It features:

Real-time CO readings with high sensitivity

Loud audible + visual alarm (≥80dB)

Backlit display for dark environments

Clip-on design for worker mobility

CE and RoHS certified

Ideal for: Factory workers, inspectors, technicians in gas-powered or welding environments

2. Honeywell BW™ Solo CO Detector

A widely trusted brand in industrial safety, the BW Solo offers:

One-button operation

Replaceable sensors

Wireless data logging

Intrinsically safe design

Ideal for: High-compliance industries such as oil & gas, mining, confined spaces

Feature GasDog Portable CO Detector Honeywell BW Solo CO Detector Price (approx. USD) ~$400–$450 ~$434–$450 Display Backlit LCD LED + digital screen Alarm Audible + Visual + Vibration Audible + Visual Detection Range (Confirm needed, assumed 0–2000 ppm) 0–2000 ppm Battery Capacity

(18–24 h) 3.7 V rechargeable lithium‑polymer battery, ≈ 2300 mAh 3.6 V rechargeable 2/3AA lithium battery, ≈ 1650 mAh Sampling Type Pump suction Diffusion Best For General industrial workshops, confined areas Hazardous areas with strict compliance Key Advantage Pump-suction for fast response + affordable pricing Certified and trusted in regulated industries

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Selecting and Installing CO Detectors

Using residential-grade detectors in industrial settings

Installing in poor locations (near fans or vents)

Failing to calibrate or test devices regularly

Not training staff on what to do when the alarm sounds

Choosing devices without certification for industrial use

Conclusion: A Smart Detector Strategy Saves Lives

Choosing the right carbon monoxide detector is not just about ticking a safety checklist—it’s about protecting lives, avoiding liability, and ensuring operations continue without disruption. In industrial workshops, where CO risks are real and immediate, the right device can mean the difference between safety and catastrophe.

Whether you’re equipping your team with portable carbon monoxide detectors or installing fixed units throughout your facility, make sure your detection strategy is proactive, compliant, and tested.

Don’t wait for a warning sign—because carbon monoxide won’t give you one.