How Women Can Tame Medication Costs for the Whole Family

If you’re the one tracking medications, scheduling appointments and making sure the whole household stays healthy, you’re probably wearing the invisible badge of chief household officer – the one who keeps the family healthy and moving forward. Nearly 80% of women serve as their household’s primary health care decision-maker, managing not just their own care, but also the needs of loved ones.

It’s a big job, and it can come with financial pressure. Research shows women spend almost 30% more out of their own pocket on prescriptions than men, adding up to $8.5 billion more in 2024 alone.

With prices still climbing, it’s important to find ways to stretch your health care dollar further.

That’s why many women are turning to GoodRx – a free, easy-to-use tool that helps you scout out affordable prices on both brand-name and generic medications, compare pharmacy options nearby and make confident choices for your family’s health and wallet. Think of it as your digital saddlebag: stocked and ready with savings, wherever the trail takes you.

As chief household officer, consider these simple, time-saving strategies to help keep everyone on track, spend less on medications, save time and feel more confident managing care:

1. Compare Prices Before Heading to the Pharmacy

Prescription prices can vary dramatically, even between pharmacies just a few blocks apart. These price differences can exceed $100 for the same medication. That’s why you should compare prices ahead of time at pharmacies near you by entering your prescription information and zip code. Then, simply head to the location offering the most affordable price.

2. Save Big on Generic and Brand-Name Medications

Whether you’re treating a simple infection or managing a chronic condition, there are discounts available on thousands of medications, including both generic and brand-name options. You can save up to 80% on generics, and in many cases, find prices online that are even lower than insurance co-pays.

For brand-name medications, GoodRx partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer unique programs where manufacturers offer discount prices for their medications, like insulin Lantus for just $35 or a discounted cash price on Humira biosimilar adalimumab.

These savings extend to care for the four-legged family members, too. For example, pet owners can explore savings and have pet medications delivered right to their door, as well as access pet-specific medications that aren’t available in retail pharmacies.

3. Round Up Medications for the Whole Crew in One Place

Whether you’re wrangling care for kids, parents or even the family dog, you can easily keep track of everyone’s needs in one place. Save and manage medications, set reminders to take them on time, get alerts when it’s time for a refill and even earn rewards.

4. Be Your Own Health Hero, Without the High Price

From birth control and menopause treatment to hormone support and fertility medications, women often face higher costs for life’s milestones. Look online for savings on many of the most commonly prescribed medications for women. Some medications, like progesterone for fertility treatment, may be available for as little as $20. Resources like the GoodRx Women’s Health Center feature expert-reviewed information to help you navigate every stage of care, whether you’re managing symptoms, exploring treatment options or planning ahead.

5. Ride Steady with Trusted Health Info at Your Side

The health care landscape can feel like the Wild West at times, but there are tools available to help you ride steady. Beyond prescription savings, expert-written articles can empower you to understand your medications, insurance coverage and care options. Whether you’re gearing up for a doctor’s visit or figuring out the next steps in a new diagnosis, these resources can help you ask the right questions and take the reins on your family’s care.

From everyday refills to high-cost treatments, you can spend less time wrangling medications and more time with the people you love. With savings available at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, GoodRx.com is a must-have tool for every chief household officer riding point on their family’s health.