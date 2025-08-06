Man arrested on suspicion of felony evading  

An Agua Dulce man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading on Tuesday evening after a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., a CHP Newhall unit conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Sierra Highway north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, wrote Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the Newhall office, in an email to The Signal.

The suspect yielded but when the CHP officer ordered him to exit the vehicle, he refused and fled from the traffic stop, Burgos-Lopez stated in the email, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect came to a stop near his home located near the 8900 road of Hierba Road in Agua Dulce and then fled on food into the residence, where the officer followed on a foot pursuit.

When the officer made contact with the suspect, a use of force incident occurred, where the suspect was ultimately arrested without further incident and taken into custody, according to Burgos-Lopez.

The suspect was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a precaution and, after he was medically cleared, authorities booked him into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on suspicion of felony evading, Burgos-Lopez added.

The suspect is due at the Antelope Valley Municipal Court on Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.