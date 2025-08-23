New plans under way on options for SCV seniors 

A sudden closure earlier this year of a longtime assisted living facility for seniors on Lyons Avenue left many families scrambling for care options for their loved ones.

However, after many moved their loved ones to other Pacifica Senior Living facilities, it appears that location is reopening with a new name for the management company, and at least two other places are in various stages of the city’s planning process.

The former Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living with 122 beds at 24305 Lyons Ave. closed down abruptly after its management company suffered multimillion-dollar liabilities in multiple lawsuits earlier this year, according to court records.

There are also two new proposed senior day care spots being proposed and a new senior living facility for the east side of town.

On Lyons Avenue

At the facility on Friday, an employee who said they were not authorized to be quoted, identified the current operator of the home, which had no residents at the moment, as Alamo Health Management.

A county official indicated Friday the facility is being proposed as a high acuity care facility, which is a place for short-term care provided to patients who need special supervision while recovering from a serious illness or injury, according to a provider website.

The person at Alamo indicated a possible timeline of 30 to 45 days for reopening, referring questions about its operations to a 661 number. There was no answer Friday and no way to leave a voicemail at the number. An online web form to contact Alamo on its website did not appear to be functional as of this story’s publication.

Stephanie English, spokeswoman for L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, confirmed Friday the facility would be state-licensed and referred comment to the state. Previously, the county’s Adult Protective Services team indicated they were monitoring the relocation of the facility’s residents. English said all previous residents were safely moved to new locations.

A representative with the state’s Department of Social Services’ Senior Care Licensing Program did not immediately respond to a request for information Friday.

Senior living, adult day care

In July, Griffin Living extended an entitlement application from 2022 for a Copper Hill Senior Living Center, near Copper Hill Drive and Camino Del Arte, in Valencia.

Griffin announced a $3 million loan for the acquisition of a development site in Santa Clarita in April 2023. The company has plans for a 104-unit senior living facility, according to the release. Hankey Capital provided the financing.

The statement says the 109,077-square-foot building is set to incorporate 75 assisted living apartments and 29 memory care units.

A phone message left with the business Friday was not immediately returned.

Better Days Adult Day Care Corp. also has plans to open a new business, a day facility on Flying Tiger Drive, off Sierra Highway, in Canyon Country.

The applicant indicated Friday it was too early to publicly comment on the plans, which were first submitted in July.

The facility would operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five to six employees and 50 to 60 clients planned, according to the preliminary application.

New Belcaro

The public comment period closed last month on Belcaro, a new senior living community being designed to be similar to the 55-and-older Valencia community by the same name.

New Urban West would like to put 341 single-family senior homes on 193 acres east of Sand Canyon and Lost Canyon roads, north of Sand Canyon Country Club.

“We’re using our highly sought-after, award-winning Belcaro Valencia community as the inspiration for this new, age-restricted community which prioritizes preserving over half of the land as open space and creating 4.4 miles of trails,” Adam Browning, president of New Urban West, wrote in March. “We believe Belcaro Sand Canyon will be a place where 55-plus Sand Canyon residents can downsize within the canyon they love, or families in the canyon can move their parents and grandparents to be close to them.”