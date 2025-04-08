Senior home makes appearance in bankruptcy court 

Two active wage-fraud claims, a wrongful termination suit, a recently settled wrongful-death lawsuit and two pending elder-abuse complaints are among the legal problems facing a local senior living home.

Legal counsel for Pacifica Senior Living Management, the owners of Santa Clarita Hills Senior Living, made an appearance Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California regarding its Chapter 7 filing made March 25.

In documents filed last month, Pacifica, which also operates a facility in Northridge where some of the residents were transferred, listed fewer than 50 creditors, assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities greater than $10 million but not more than $50 million.

Pacifica did not respond to a message left Monday at its corporate offices seeking comment for this story.

The San Diego-based owners of the assisted living facility on Lyons Avenue gave its residents a 60-day eviction notice March 1, after a meeting with residents the previous day, according to a woman who said her father, who’s battling dementia and Parkinson’s, had a flier left on his table.

Management for the facility has declined to make any statement regarding how many residents are still impacted.

One week after the closure was first reported in The Signal, county officials confirmed they were looking into the situation at Pacifica, according to an email from Stephanie English, spokeswoman for L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

On March 10, English notified Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste, who had inquired on behalf of the residents, that the county’s Department of Aging was looking into the incident.

“County Adult Protective Services has visited the facility and is working with staff as well as with Community Care Licensing through the State of California Social Services, to ensure all seniors are cared for and properly placed,” English wrote in a follow-up email the next day.

In terms of the pending legal actions, none of the parties responded to requests for comment Monday.

The plaintiffs in a wrongful-death case against Pacifica filed in January 2023 are listed among the debtors in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court records.

The attorney for Rosario Scriviano, the trustee of Joe Scriviano, filed a notice of settlement reached in their complaint against Pacifica eight days before the eviction notice was given to residents.