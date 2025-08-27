One taken into custody following pursuit 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit on surface streets of Valencia on Tuesday afternoon, before the suspect fled on foot and was then detained at gunpoint, according to a station official and radio dispatch traffic.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Valencia Boulevard and Auto Center Drive at approximately 4:19 p.m. when they came across a possible stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, said Sgt. Juan Muralles, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle, which was occupied by a male suspect, failed to yield and deputies engaged in a brief pursuit across surface streets before he fled on foot, Muralles said. Information on the vehicle was not immediately available at the time of this story’s publication.

According to radio dispatch traffic, deputies were asked to respond to Railroad Avenue following a deputy-involved traffic collision, where part of the pursuit took place. Muralles could not confirm whether the collision was in relation to the pursuit as the investigation was ongoing as of the publication of this story.

The suspect ran through an apartment complex and a nearby restaurant, leading deputies on a foot pursuit, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The suspect even attempted to climb a wall to get away before he was detained at gunpoint and taken into custody, according to radio dispatch traffic and Muralles.

It is unknown whether any injuries were reported following the incident, and no additional information was available at the time of this story’s publication.