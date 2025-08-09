Photos: ‘Celebrate’ series Italy

The city of Santa Clarita’s “Celebrate” culture series highlighted the country of Italy during Friday’s celebration. People of all ages activated their creativity with arts and crafts, particpated in social dance, and enjoyed cutltural performances throughout the evening at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The next and final installment of the season for the free and family-friendly event will feature the country of Thailand and is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the same venue.