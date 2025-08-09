Blog

Photos: ‘Celebrate’ series Italy

People of all ages dance during the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The city of Santa Clarita’s “Celebrate” culture series highlighted the country of Italy during Friday’s celebration. People of all ages activated their creativity with arts and crafts, particpated in social dance, and enjoyed cutltural performances throughout the evening at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The next and final installment of the season for the free and family-friendly event will feature the country of Thailand and is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the same venue.

Children and adults activate their creativity and focus while they color in a large mural of Italy’s most famous locations during the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Dancers with Gypsy Folk Ensemble L.A. domonstrate a popular Italian dance during the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
People of all ages dance during the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Big Lucky Hot Jazz band performs vintage swing at the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Richard Ravizza shows off his family tree and embraces his history and culture at the Celebrate culture series: Italy on Aug. 28, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Castaic resident Miriam Chavez colors in part of a large mural of Italy’s most famous locations during the Celebrate culture series on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Grandsons of Italy in America member Bito Giovannelli (far left) teaches attendees of the Celebrate culture series how to play Bocce ball on Aug. 8, 2025, an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Artist Lorelle Miller (right) creates a live painting with model Casey Miller at the Celebrate culture series: Italy on Aug. 8, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Artist Lorelle Miller createsm a live painting at the Celebrate culture series: Italy on Aug. 8, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Grandsons of Italy in America, an Italian men’s social club in Los Angeles, attend the Celebrate Culture series event and teach the community how to play Bocce ball, a popular Italian game on Aug. 8, 2025, at an event hosted by the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
