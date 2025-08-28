Blog

Photos: Madonna tribute at Central Park

The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Despite the triple-digit heat, the Concerts in the Park audience cheered as Blonde Ambition, a Madonna tribute band, took center stage on Saturday.

People of all ages enjoyed a night of music, food, and lounging during the seventh installment of the musical series presented by the city of Santa Clarita.

The next and final musical performance of the 2025 summer season is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 30 and is set to begin at 4 p.m. with Dark Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute. A Dustland Fairytale will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and will perform a tribute to The Killers band. The PettyBreakers will close the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a Tom Petty tribute.

Music fans jam out to Blonde Ambition, a tribute to Madonna band during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Music fans jam out to Blonde Ambition, a tribute to Madonna band during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Music fans capture the Blonde Ambition band through their phones as they perfrom some of Madonna’s best hits during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Music fans capture the Blonde Ambition band through their phones as they perfrom some of Madonna’s best hits during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Music fans jam out to Blonde Ambition, a tribute to Madonna band during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Music fans jam out to Blonde Ambition, a tribute to Madonna band during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The Blonde Ambition band performs a tribute to Madonna at “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Blonde Ambition band guitarist Lyumbomir Radkov performs Madonna’s best hits during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Blonde Ambition band guitarist Lyumbomir Radkov performs Madonna’s best hits during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Katherine joined The SCV Signal as a staff writer and photographer in 2023, driven by a passion for community journalism and amplifying voices of all kinds. From breaking news, to heartwarming features, Katherine approaches each assignment with empathy and curiosity with the commitment to accuracy. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

