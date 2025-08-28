Photos: Madonna tribute at Central Park

Despite the triple-digit heat, the Concerts in the Park audience cheered as Blonde Ambition, a Madonna tribute band, took center stage on Saturday.

People of all ages enjoyed a night of music, food, and lounging during the seventh installment of the musical series presented by the city of Santa Clarita.

The next and final musical performance of the 2025 summer season is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 30 and is set to begin at 4 p.m. with Dark Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute. A Dustland Fairytale will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. and will perform a tribute to The Killers band. The PettyBreakers will close the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a Tom Petty tribute.

Music fans jam out to Blonde Ambition, a tribute to Madonna band during “Concerts in the Park” on Saturday Aug. 23, 2025 at Central Park in Saugus, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

