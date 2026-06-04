City libraries to host summer reading program  

News release

This summer, the Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to “Unearth a Story” in the library’s summer reading program.

“From Monday, June 8, through Friday, July 24, readers of all ages can discover a season packed with prehistoric fun, hands-on learning and unforgettable adventures designed to turn reading into an experience,” said a news release from the city.

Inspired by dinosaurs, exploration and discovery, this year’s summer reading program will bring interactive events, creative activities and outdoor experiences to every library branch, the release said.

Families can expect everything from themed crafts and performances to educational programs and exciting challenges that encourage curiosity all summer long, according to the release.

The adventure officially begins at the Summer Reading Kick-Off on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main St.). Guests can enjoy activities, entertainment and opportunities to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge before diving into a summer full of stories waiting to be uncovered, the release said.

Throughout the season, readers can participate in the Summer Reading Challenge by logging their reading days at SantaClaritaReads.com. Whether reading a few pages or finishing an entire book, every day spent reading helps participants earn books and prizes along the way. Families can also enjoy the return of Check It OUT-Side every Tuesday during the summer reading program. These outdoor events bring story time and family-friendly activities to local parks throughout the community, the release said.

Lunch at the Library will also return to the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy (18601 Soledad Canyon Road) branches from June 8 through July 24.

Free, healthy lunches will be available for youth 18-and-under, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. This program is made possible through partnerships with School Day Café and the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the state of California.

To explore the full lineup of summer programs and events, visit Library.SantaClarita.gov.