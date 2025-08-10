Protect Skin from the Sun: 3 simple tips for summer skin care

Taking good care of your skin all year long is essential, but even more so in the summer when the power of the sun is at its strongest. Healthy skin doesn’t require fancy moisturizers or expensive skin care products. You just need to adopt a few healthy habits.

For example, keeping your skin healthy and glowing starts from the inside out by eating and drinking healthy foods and beverages that nourish your body’s largest organ and promote healthy skin cells. Additionally, studies show certain foods, such as fresh, juicy grapes, may help protect healthy skin even when exposed to UV light, which is known to damage skin cells.

A study published in the journal “Antioxidants,” in which people consumed 2 1/4 cups of grapes every day for two weeks, showed increased resistance to sunburn and reduced markers of UV damage at the cellular level. This study reinforced previous and similar findings published in the “Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.” Grapes are also a hydrating food with 82% water content; hydration is essential to healthy skin.

Along with snacking on fresh, delicious California grapes, consider these everyday ways you can keep your skin safe from the sun’s rays.

Seek Shade

Most experts recommend avoiding the sun at the height of the day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when its rays are at full strength. That doesn’t mean you can’t be outside – just seek shade as often as possible while enjoying the warm summer air.

Prioritize Hydration

Drinking water and staying hydrated is important year-round, but especially when it’s hot and you’re more likely to lose water content through sweat. Keep your body full of moisture with simple and delicious Grape-Infused Waters. For a zesty kick, try Grape, Ginger and Lime that combines the sweetness of grapes with the zing of ginger and lime, or Grape, Lemon and Mint, offering a bright and invigorating blend of citrus and mint. Enter your Zen state with a mellow, spa-like sip from Grape, Cucumber and Mint.

For a cool, hydrating snack, try freezing grapes. Simply rinse, pat dry, remove from the stems and freeze for 2 hours in a single layer on a sheet pan. You can even enjoy them as flavorful ice cube replacements in these easy-to-prepare, flavorful beverages.

Layer Up

While you’re enjoying the sunshine, layer up with a generous application of 30 SPF or higher sunscreen every 1-2 hours. Wear lightweight, long-sleeve shirts; wide-brimmed hats; sunglasses; and other protective clothing to reduce sun exposure, which can lead to wrinkles, age spots and other health problems, including an increased risk of skin cancer.Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com for more delicious recipes and information on grapes and health.

Photo courtesy of California Table Grape Commission.

Servings: 4

Grape, Ginger and Lime:

1 heaping cup Grapes from California, muddled, plus additional for serving (optional)

5 quarter-size slices peeled fresh ginger, muddled

4 lime slices

4 cups water

ice

Grape, Lemon and Mint:

1 heaping cup Grapes from California, muddled, plus additional for serving (optional)

3 lemon slices

3 large stems fresh mint

4 cups water

ice

Grape, Cucumber and Mint:

1 heaping cup Grapes from California, muddled (plus additional for serving (optional)

6-8 thin slices cucumber, halved

3 large stems fresh mint

4 cups water

ice

To make grape, ginger and lime water: In pitcher, place grapes, ginger and lime slices. Add water and stir well. Cover and chill overnight. Before serving, stir well and pour into ice-filled glasses, adding grapes to each glass, if desired. To make grape, lemon and mint water: In pitcher, place grapes, lemon slices and mint. Add water and stir well. Cover and chill overnight. Before serving, stir well and pour into ice-filled glasses, adding grapes to each glass, as desired. To make grape, cucumber and mint water: In pitcher, place grapes, cucumber and mint. Add water and stir well. Cover and chill overnight. Before serving, stir well and pour into ice-filled glasses, adding grapes to each glass, as desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 25 calories; 0 g protein; 7 g carbohydrates; 0 g fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium; 0 g fiber.