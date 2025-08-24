Blog

Saugus set to celebrate 50 years 

Saugus High School will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school in a special event on Monday, Sept. 8, in the school’s auditorium, also known as the Forum.  

To celebrate the legacy of the past 50 years, the high school is welcoming the community to join the celebration with alumni, friends, and “cherished stories from years past,” read a flier provided by Debbie Dunn, director of communications and community engagement for the William S. Hart Union High School District.  

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.  

The school welcomed students for the first time in 1975, when it opened as the third main high school in the Santa Clarita Valley. There are now seven, along with several smaller specialized Hart district schools and private high schools. 

