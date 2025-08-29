SCV Water invites community to participate in 2025 Water Academy 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives SCV residents a behind-the-scenes look at their community water agency.

Over four interactive sessions in October, participants will learn from industry experts, tour facilities, and explore how SCV Water delivers a safe, reliable and sustainable water supply.

“The academy gives residents a rare opportunity to see firsthand how their water agency operates,” Communications Manager Kevin Strauss said in a news release. “From drought planning and conservation to treatment facilities and customer programs, participants walk away with a clear understanding of the challenges facing SCV Water and solutions being implemented.”

Participants will gain an insider’s perspective on SCV Water’s:

History and Organization.

Infrastructure and Facilities.

Water Supply and Conservation.

Water Quality.

Customer Care and Finance.

Emerging Water Challenges, including PFAS treatment.

Tours will include the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant and SCV Water well sites.

The 2025 session schedule is as follows:

• Wednesdays, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 18, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The academy is free of charge and includes light meals during evening sessions. Applicants must be 18 or older and live or work in the SCV Water service area. Space is limited — apply by Sept. 17 at yourSCVwater.com/scvwateracademy.