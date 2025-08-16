SCV Water to begin Newhall Avenue pipeline replacement  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is scheduled to begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, according to a news release from the agency.

The project will install approximately 815 feet of 8-inch and 24-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing 8-inch cast iron pipe that was installed in 1967.

SCV Water crews will complete the installation of the pipeline and appurtenances, reducing the overall cost of the project, the release said. Surface restoration will be completed by R.C. Becker following construction.

During construction hours only, Newhall Avenue will be closed in both directions from the roundabout south to Railroad Avenue. A detour will be in place and motorists are advised to use Railroad Avenue, 5th Street, 6th Street and Market Street to navigate around the closure. Project details can be found below:

The anticipated duration of the project is 60 working days (Monday through Friday). Work hours are scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For any questions or concerns related to this project, contact SCV Water’s Customer Care team by phone at 661-294-0828 or via email at [email protected].