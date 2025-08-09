Blog

Shelter open for Canyon Fire evacuees 

From left: Scott Kwiatrowski and Shawn Sangeladji of the American Red Cross unload cots for the evacuation center at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Aug. 7, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
From left: Scott Kwiatrowski and Shawn Sangeladji of the American Red Cross unload cots for the evacuation center at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Aug. 7, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

An evacuation shelter opened Thursday at College of the Canyons’ east gym in Valencia to assist those displaced by the Canyon Fire. 

According to Tim Honadel, director of International Services and Programs at COC, evacuees can bring small pets but must have them kenneled outdoors. He added that large animals in trailers can be parked at parking lot eight on campus. 

Mimi Teller, communications manager for the Los Angeles region of the American Red Cross, said the evacuation center will be open 24/7. It offers three meals a day for evacuees, showers, toiletries and other care as needed. 

“We had a population of nine people last night, no pets,” Teller said during a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “Currently, the population is at zero because I believe most everyone is at work — at least that’s our assumption. We don’t know who will come back this evening.” 

Cots for sleeping are ready to be set up inside the evacuation center at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Aug. 7, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Teller added that the Red Cross provides disaster health services for issues like smoke inhalation or injuries sustained during evacuation, as well as mental health support for disaster-related and general stress. 

Evacuees should register upon arrival at the shelter. During registration, they’ll be asked about any health concerns. Anyone affected by the fire is encouraged to use the shelter and take advantage of its available services. 

“We are a neutral organization,” Teller said. “They don’t have to prove any sort of status of anything other than they were an affected resident.” 

College of the Canyons in Valencia is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.  

The east gym offers shelter and help from the Red Cross to evacuees at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Aug. 7, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS