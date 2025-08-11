Southbound I-5 in SCV to temporarily close for 3 nights this week  

News release

As part of the ongoing Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, all southbound lanes of I-5 will be temporarily closed for three nights while crews install three permanent overhead signs, according to a news release from the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The signs will be placed along southbound I-5 between State Route 14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including one on the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.

Designed to enhance safety and improve traffic flow, the new signs will display standard information such as exit directions and freeway transitions for both automobiles and trucks, the release said.

The work calls for full directional closures of southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard.

The closures are scheduled:

• Monday, Aug. 11, 10 p.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 4 a.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 12, 10 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 4 a.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 13, 10 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 14, at 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 should exit at Newhall Ranch Road, continue east on Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road and connect to the southbound SR-14/I-5 interchange.

For a local access detour drivers may exit at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, then south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp at Roxford Street.

The construction zone will be protected by k-rail, with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph. Access for emergency responders will be maintained throughout construction.

According to the release, the I-5 North County Enhancements Project is designed to do the following:

• Enhance safety and improve traffic flow for motorists and freight along the I-5 corridor.

• Reduce congestion and improve commute times.

• Support long-term growth and economic development in North Los Angeles County.

This $679 million project is one of Metro’s Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiatives and is scheduled for completion in 2026, ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

For more information about the project, visit metro.net/I-5enhancements.