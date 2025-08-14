Spot fires reported on Bouquet 

Two spot fires were reported near the 29000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus on Wednesday afternoon, possibly ignited by an item being dragged on the road, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department official and radio dispatch traffic.

First responders were dispatched to the northern part of Saugus at 4:14 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible brush fire in the area, according to Katilyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

On-scene reports indicated crews were handling two spot fires in close proximity of one another, Aldana said, adding that one was estimated to be a 10- by 10-foot fire, and the second was about 2 feet by 2 feet.

They were quickly extinguished, she added.

According to radio dispatch traffic, first responders believe the spot fires were due to a vehicle dragging a chain, but Aldana could not confirm that or provide information on the cause.

Last year in July, three spot fires broke out in the rural area of San Francisquito Canyon Road near the L.A. Department of Water and Power powerplant.

Angeles National Forest spokesman John Miller, at the time, advised commuters to maintain their vehicles and remain aware of chains dragging along the road that could potentially spark a flame, especially in high-risk areas with lots of dry brush.

Ways that fires can be sparked through a vehicle include an exhaust shooting carbon, and a vehicle towing a trailer or dragging a chain that can send hot shards igniting shrub, Miller said during last year’s spot fires incident.