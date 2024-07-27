Three brush fires break out near DWP Powerplant  

Angeles National Forest firefighters with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Fire Department knocked down three small brush fires that broke out on Saturday afternoon in the rural area of San Francisquito Canyon Road near the L.A. Department of Water and Power powerplant, according to officials.

Personnel with the Angeles Forest received reports of two brush fires at approximately 1 p.m. and upon arrival discovered there was a total of three, said John Miller, a spokesman with the agency.

All three fires were small in size and dubbed the “Powerhouse” fires. The largest fire of the three was a total of 2 acres and was knocked down at 2:08 p.m. by ground engines, he added.

“The cause remains under investigation. We’re very fortunate that we’re able to catch [and knock down] all three fires because the incident commander did report that there were very strong winds in the area,” Miller said.

Multiple aircraft assisted with the incident in case the blazes grew in size.

Miller advised that residents should be extra cautious of the maintenance of their vehicles, remain aware of chains dragging along the road that can spark a flame, and avoid burning wood and charcoal in high-risk fire areas.

“It’s very hot and dry, even with a hint of cooling [a fire could be caused] by a vehicle that is just poorly maintained, and the exhaust can shoot carbon, it could be a vehicle towing a trailer dragging a chain and the pavement gets really hot and send red hot shards into the brush,” he said. “The only places you can have [charcoal and wood] is in campgrounds where we have designated and approved. Those typically are the causes.”

No injuries were reported.