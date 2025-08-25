Suspect in Doc’s Inn assault facing 3 felonies 

A former local college baseball player identified as the suspect in an alleged assault on an elderly man reported at Doc’s Inn is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing next month.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Owen Dewrell Hayes, 22, of Newhall, with three felonies in connection with the allegations that stemmed from a confrontation caught on surveillance footage inside the Newhall bar.

In a criminal complaint filed April 1, Hayes was accused of: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, with an allegation the victim was more than 60 years of age; elder abuse; and vandalism causing greater than $400 in damage.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges April 7.

The alleged attack happened Feb. 28, and by March 10, the owners of Doc’s released footage from the attack in an attempt to identify the person who struck the alleged victim, a longtime patron.

Staff for the Lyons Avenue bar described the incident as an unprovoked assault against a well-liked longtime customer.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigated and then arrested Hayes on March 17 on suspicion of assault and elder abuse.

An official with The Master’s University said shortly after the arrest that Hayes was no longer a student at the university, and that TMU was cooperating with all relevant authorities.

Chrisha Moore, manager at Doc’s Inn, spoke with The Signal after the incident regarding how the victim was a well-known regular.

She indicated Friday via text message that he has been recovering from his injuries and was seen back again recently at the bar.

Hayes was released on bail shortly after his arrest. He’s due back in court Sept. 8.