Newhall bar fight leads to arrest 

A little over two weeks after a man in his 80s was assaulted in Doc’s Inn, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies announced an arrest in connection with their investigation.

A station official confirmed Monday that Owen Hayes, 21, of Newhall, is the man they believe walked up to an elderly patron at the Newhall watering hole and punched him without provocation.

After an investigation by the station, patrol deputies arrested Hayes just before 10:30 a.m. Monday on suspicion of elder abuse and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

Staff for the Lyons Avenue bar described the incident as an unprovoked assault against a well-liked longtime customer.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies initially received a report at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 28 of “mutual combat” at Doc’s Inn between two groups that totaled about 10 people, most believed to be in their 20s, and at least one woman.

Chrisha Moore, manager at Doc’s Inn, shared footage of the incident and of the group leaving, in hopes there would be an arrest, adding these types of incidents don’t regularly happen at the locally owned establishment.

In security footage released by the bar, the victim can be seen joking with the assailant, and the video appears to show the assailant coming up from behind and punching the patron in the head.

Moore said Monday the victim, who was identified by Moore as “John,” was doing well on Monday.

Sheriff’s Department records available online indicated Hayes did not have a criminal record.

Custody records available online indicate he was released about seven hours after he was picked up in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Custody records indicated Hayes had a court date scheduled for Thursday in San Fernando in connection with the arrest.