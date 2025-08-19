Truck driver faces deportation after illegal U-turn that killed 3 

By Aldgra Fredly

A semi-truck driver faces deportation after allegedly making an illegal U-turn in St. Lucie County, Florida, which led to a crash that left three people dead, state authorities said on Saturday.

Harjinder Singh was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide over the fatal crash that occurred on Florida’s Turnpike on Aug. 12, according to Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Singh illegally entered the United States through the southern border in 2018 and obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, the department stated. It noted that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer has been issued for him.

The department said a criminal investigation into the crash found that Singh had recklessly attempted a U-turn in an unauthorized area, causing a minivan to collide with his commercial semi-truck.

Footage shared on social media shows the minivan wedged beneath the truck. All three of the minivan’s occupants died in the crash. Authorities did not specify whether Singh or his passenger sustained any injuries.

Dave Kerner, FLHSMV’s executive director, described Singh’s actions as “shocking and criminal” and said the defendant will face deportation after concluding his state charges.

“Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever,” Kerner said in a statement.

“He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors.”

It was unclear whether Singh had been assigned legal representation at the time of publication.

Under California’s Assembly Bill 60, signed into law in 2013, individuals can obtain a driver’s license regardless of immigration status, provided they meet the licensing requirements and provide proof of identity and state residency, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles website.

In June, eight people were arrested in Florida for their alleged involvement in a scheme to illegally provide driver’s licenses, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized $120,000 in illicit proceeds during the investigation.

Two of the suspects were DMV employees — Bancelie Velazco, 37, and Demetrius Smith, 30, both from Panama City — accused of issuing licenses to individuals who did not meet statutory requirements, in exchange for cash.

Velazco has been charged with nine counts of issuing an unlawful driver’s license and nine counts of official misconduct.

Smith has been charged with eight counts of issuing an unlawful driver’s license and eight counts of official misconduct.

Five others arrested were accused of acting as intermediaries who helped people obtain licenses from Velazco and Smith. They were identified as Niurbis Rosales, 37; Leonardo Gutierrez, 32; Hung Du, 58; Isbrieta Parra, 44; and Zoila Gonzalez-Pena, 38. All face multiple charges of issuing an unlawful driver’s license and official misconduct.

Authorities also arrested 34-year-old Mirna Fernandez for allegedly paying to pass exams to obtain a driver’s license. She was charged with unlawful possession of a driver’s license.