We All Scream for Ice Cream! 

It’s summer and the time of year when our thoughts turn to ice cream. The Santa Clarita Valley many great places to satisfy the urge for sweet, creamy ice cream and frozen yogurt.

Latest Ice Cream Survey

The International Dairy Foods Association recently asked more than 2,200 American adults for their take on flavors, toppings and other ice cream preferences.

The scoop on the survey finds that 97% of Americans love or like ice cream. While traditional ice cream flavors still dominate, newer flavors like Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough are shaking up the top five. According to the survey, America’s favorite flavor is Vanilla, with Chocolate and Strawberry coming in as second and third top choices.

America’s top 10 favorite ice cream flavors:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Butter Pecan

Cookie Dough

Cookies and Cream

Mint Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

Rocky Road

Peanut Butter/PB Cup

However, when Americans are pressed to list their number one favorite flavor of ice cream, Mint Chocolate Chip suddenly bursts into the top three.

Hot fudge, whipped cream, and caramel sauce are the top three most popular ice cream toppings selected from among 20 options.

Americans also tend to prefer bowls or waffle cones, only one-in-ten say straight out of the carton is their favorite method of consumption.

Ice Cream Trends

Ice cream trends continue to evolve with many consumers seeking out artisanal, homemade ice cream stores offering unique and different flavors.

A few popular trending flavors are:

Chile Lime Mango

Nutella Cookie Crunch

Coffee Caramel Crunch

Lemon Poppy Seed

Earl Grey Raspberry Stracciatella

Saffron

The winning ice cream products in IDFA’s annual Innovative Ice Cream Flavor Competition in 2025 were Lavender Lemon Butter Cookie by Kent Precision Foods Group, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough by Hudsonville Ice Cream and Dubai Bar Bliss by IRCA Group.

Of course, Dubai Chocolate is all the rage now, with Costco recently getting into the act selling Dubai Chocolate ice cream bars this summer and its latest offering, hitting stores in the last few weeks, the new La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwich.

No More Artificial Colors

A new voluntary effort led by the International Dairy Foods Association in partnership with America’s ice cream makers promises to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by Dec. 31, 2027.

With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States.

Many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors and many others are working with suppliers to phase them out by 2028 in compliance with this effort.

Ice Cream for Breakfast

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to enjoy ice cream as their first meal of the day. It typically falls on the first Saturday in February.

However, it sounds like a good idea to me to celebrate this idea more often. Maybe every week. Here’s an easy way to incorporate ice cream for breakfast.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day French Toast

8 slices bread

2 cups ice cream any flavor

Butter for frying

Maple syrup optional

Berries optional

Melt ice cream in the microwave in 30-second increments until fully melted. Transfer to a plate.

Place bread into the ice cream and turn to coat both sides.

Using low heat, melt butter in a pan. Place bread slices onto the pan, making sure not to over-crowd.

After 1-2 minutes, or when golden, flip bread and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

Serve with syrup and fresh berries.

Any ice cream flavor can be used to make Ice Cream French Toast.

Santa Clarita Valley Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt

91381

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

handelsicecream.com

25880 The Old Road

Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

91354

Golden Spoon Frozen Yogurt

goldenspoonca.com

27748 McBean Parkway

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

91355

Cold Stone Creamery

www.coldstonecreamery.com

27071 McBean Parkway, Suite 3B

Monday-Thursday noon-10:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Ben & Jerry’s

benjerry.com

23630-D Valencia Blvd.

Monday-Sunday noon-10 p.m.

Yogurtland

yogurtland.com

24266 Valencia Blvd.

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight

91351

Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt

19401 Soledad Canyon Rd

Monday-Sunday noon-9 p.m.

Baskin-Robbins

baskinrobbins.com

16544 Soledad Canyon Road

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cold Stone Creamery

www.coldstonecreamery.com

18740-A Soledad Canyon Road

Monday-Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m.

Oh Bella Gelato and Crepe Cafe

bit.ly/40FQAPA

18585 Soledad Canyon Road

Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

91387

Baskin-Robbins

baskinrobbins.com

19221 Golden Valley Road

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pinkberry

pinkberry.com

19013 Golden Valley Road Suite 125

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

91321

Baskin-Robbins

baskinrobbins.com

23432 Lyons Ave.

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt

menchies.com

26865 Sierra Highway

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

La Michoacana Premium Newhall

23254 Lyons Ave.

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

91350

Gelati

26240 Bouquet Canyon Road

Sunday-Thursday, noon-midnight, Friday and Saturday, noon-1 a.m.

Baskin-Robbins

26582 Bouquet Canyon Road

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

C&A Cafe and Creamery

19375 Plum Canyon Road Suite C

Monday-Friday 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-9 p.m.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard

ritasice.com

26773 Bouquet Canyon Road

Monday-Sunday noon-10 p.m.

91384

Fosters Freeze

fostersfreeze.com

31754 Castaic Road

Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Source: Yelp and franchise location searches