We All Scream for Ice Cream! 

It’s summer and the time of year when our thoughts turn to ice cream. The Santa Clarita Valley many great places to satisfy the urge for sweet, creamy ice cream and frozen yogurt.
Latest Ice Cream Survey
The International Dairy Foods Association recently asked more than 2,200 American adults for their take on flavors, toppings and other ice cream preferences.
The scoop on the survey finds that 97% of Americans love or like ice cream. While traditional ice cream flavors still dominate, newer flavors like Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough are shaking up the top five. According to the survey, America’s favorite flavor is Vanilla, with Chocolate and Strawberry coming in as second and third top choices.
America’s top 10 favorite ice cream flavors:
Vanilla
Chocolate
Strawberry
Butter Pecan
Cookie Dough
Cookies and Cream
Mint Chocolate Chip
Chocolate Chip
Rocky Road
Peanut Butter/PB Cup
However, when Americans are pressed to list their number one favorite flavor of ice cream, Mint Chocolate Chip suddenly bursts into the top three.
Hot fudge, whipped cream, and caramel sauce are the top three most popular ice cream toppings selected from among 20 options.
Americans also tend to prefer bowls or waffle cones, only one-in-ten say straight out of the carton is their favorite method of consumption.
Ice Cream Trends
Ice cream trends continue to evolve with many consumers seeking out artisanal, homemade ice cream stores offering unique and different flavors.
A few popular trending flavors are:
Chile Lime Mango
Nutella Cookie Crunch
Coffee Caramel Crunch
Lemon Poppy Seed
Earl Grey Raspberry Stracciatella
Saffron
The winning ice cream products in IDFA’s annual Innovative Ice Cream Flavor Competition in 2025 were Lavender Lemon Butter Cookie by Kent Precision Foods Group, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough by Hudsonville Ice Cream and Dubai Bar Bliss by IRCA Group.
Of course, Dubai Chocolate is all the rage now, with Costco recently getting into the act selling Dubai Chocolate ice cream bars this summer and its latest offering, hitting stores in the last few weeks, the new La Menorquina Mini Dubai Chocolate Style Ice Cream Sandwich.
No More Artificial Colors
A new voluntary effort led by the International Dairy Foods Association in partnership with America’s ice cream makers promises to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by Dec. 31, 2027.
With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States.
Many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors and many others are working with suppliers to phase them out by 2028 in compliance with this effort.
Ice Cream for Breakfast
National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to enjoy ice cream as their first meal of the day. It typically falls on the first Saturday in February.
However, it sounds like a good idea to me to celebrate this idea more often. Maybe every week. Here’s an easy way to incorporate ice cream for breakfast.
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day French Toast
8 slices bread
2 cups ice cream any flavor
Butter for frying
Maple syrup optional
Berries optional
Melt ice cream in the microwave in 30-second increments until fully melted. Transfer to a plate.
Place bread into the ice cream and turn to coat both sides.
Using low heat, melt butter in a pan. Place bread slices onto the pan, making sure not to over-crowd.
After 1-2 minutes, or when golden, flip bread and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
Serve with syrup and fresh berries.
Any ice cream flavor can be used to make Ice Cream French Toast.
Santa Clarita Valley Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt
91381
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
handelsicecream.com
25880 The Old Road
Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
91354
Golden Spoon Frozen Yogurt
goldenspoonca.com
27748 McBean Parkway
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
91355
Cold Stone Creamery
www.coldstonecreamery.com
27071 McBean Parkway, Suite 3B
Monday-Thursday noon-10:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Ben & Jerry’s
benjerry.com
23630-D Valencia Blvd.
Monday-Sunday noon-10 p.m.
Yogurtland
yogurtland.com
24266 Valencia Blvd.
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight
91351
Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt
19401 Soledad Canyon Rd
Monday-Sunday noon-9 p.m.
Baskin-Robbins
baskinrobbins.com
16544 Soledad Canyon Road
Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cold Stone Creamery
www.coldstonecreamery.com
18740-A Soledad Canyon Road
Monday-Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m.
Oh Bella Gelato and Crepe Cafe
bit.ly/40FQAPA
18585 Soledad Canyon Road
Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
91387
Baskin-Robbins
baskinrobbins.com
19221 Golden Valley Road
Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pinkberry
pinkberry.com
19013 Golden Valley Road Suite 125
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
91321
Baskin-Robbins
baskinrobbins.com
23432 Lyons Ave.
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt
menchies.com
26865 Sierra Highway
11 a.m.-10 p.m.
La Michoacana Premium Newhall
23254 Lyons Ave.
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
91350
Gelati
26240 Bouquet Canyon Road
Sunday-Thursday, noon-midnight, Friday and Saturday, noon-1 a.m.
Baskin-Robbins
26582 Bouquet Canyon Road
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
C&A Cafe and Creamery
19375 Plum Canyon Road Suite C
Monday-Friday 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-9 p.m.
Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard
ritasice.com
26773 Bouquet Canyon Road
Monday-Sunday noon-10 p.m.
91384
Fosters Freeze
fostersfreeze.com
31754 Castaic Road
Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
