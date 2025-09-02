2 transported after vehicle goes over side of freeway  

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a vehicle going 10 feet over the side of the freeway on the 30000 block of Agua Dulce Canyon Road on Monday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the call at 8:21 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:33 a.m., according to Capt. David Dantic with the Fire Department.

One patient was transported by air at 8:47 a.m., Dantic said.

The second patient was transported by ground at 8:47 a.m. as well, Dantic said.