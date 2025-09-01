Kaiser Panorama City named to ‘best hospitals’ list 

News release

Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.

U.S. News recognized the hospital for colon cancer surgery, hip fracture and lung cancer surgery. U.S. News’ annual procedures and conditions ratings are designed to assist patients in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in a news release from Kaiser. “Hospitals designated as ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News demonstrate a consistent ability to provide excellent care for particular medical procedures and conditions, showcasing their specialized expertise as well as dedication to exceptional patient outcomes.”

“This recognition reflects the strength of our systems and the dedication of our teams,” Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center, said in the release. “From admission to recovery, our staff works in harmony to ensure patients receive timely, coordinated and compassionate care.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. Only one-third of hospitals surveyed earned an award.

“These high-performing ratings reflect our commitment to clinical excellence and evidence-based care,” Dr. Stephen De Vita, area medical director and chief of staff, said in the release. “Our physicians and care teams continuously strive to deliver the highest quality outcomes for our patients, guided by innovation and best practices.”

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures and Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care.