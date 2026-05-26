Photos: Lady Flyers glide during Memorial Day weekend tournament

The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers hosted a Memorial Day weekend tournament at The Cube. Among those who competed included the out-of-state teams that supported the Flyers following the tragic crash of a team van in Colorado.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].