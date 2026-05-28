‘Reach further,’ Saugus celebrates class of 2026 

The Saugus High School graduating class of 2026 saw 596 students walk across the stage signifying the completion of their high school careers on Thursday at College of the Canyons.

But amid the celebrations and bittersweet moments, Saugus High Principal Genevieve Peterson Henry wanted her students to leave the night with two stars and a wish.

“Two things you should carry with you from your journey here, and a wish is something I hope for you as you step into what comes next,” she said. “But first, pause, look around, and savor this moment.”

Saugus Principal Genevieve Peterson Henry celebrates the class of 2026 during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Peterson Henry reminded the hundreds of students wearing gray and blue caps that, throughout their high school journeys, they embarked on highs and lows, formed friendships and even overcame struggles, uncertainty, and loss, and “you kept moving forward,” she said.

“You made it here to the real world. You are unstoppable,” she added before telling the students to take a look around throughout the stadium to the thousands present to witness their milestone and thank them for their support.

Among the graduating seniors, there were 218 honor scholars, 127 technical career education pathway completers, 102 National Honors Society members, 68 California SEAL of biliteracy recipients, 214 national merit scholars, and for the first time ever, two state seal of civic engagement bearers.

Graduates are headed off to two-year colleges and four-year universities, career technical schools and also the United States armed forces.

Following a solo performance from graduating senior Elianna Carrillo, Priscilla Peñate delivered her speech titled “Reach Further,” in which she congratulated her fellow classmates on their achievements and their growth throughout the past four years.

“Four years of discovering our passions, interests and finding ourselves through all the late nights, tight schedules, and making sure we didn’t miss the school bell. We finally get to say we did it,” Peñate said.

Priscilla Peñate gives her speech titled, “Reach Further,” during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Procrastination will never be your friend, as we’ve all been there. Alos, the vital importance of collaboration, expressing ideas with others, which not only connects us but also validates us, we learned from amazing mentors, friends and mistakes along the way. Those lessons will forever shape our perspective on life and that we embrace our time here,” she added. “We must continue to challenge ourselves to seek opportunities, and learn to grow as young people, to find the future of our nation. Looking forward, I will say one thing. Never stop learning, never stop dreaming, and never be afraid to be yourself.”

Graduates toss their caps into the air during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

During the ceremony, Saugus High School Teacher of the Year Amber Feldman was also recognized for the achievement by Parent Teacher Student Organization Board President Christine Tezai with a $1,000 check for her commitment to shaping lives, building confidence, and inspiring future generations.

Peñate added: “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. Never doubt yourself. Yes, there may be bumps along the way, but as a Centurion, you have grit, determination, and have made it this far. So why not reach further than we can imagine now? I see wonderful and successful futures for every one of you.”

Not long after, Henry Peterson led the changing of tassels, followed by a “Congratulations, Class of 2026!” and a roar of cheers from all directions.

Graduating senior Khloe Guerrero celebrates receiving her diploma during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Graduating students walk to “Pomp and Circumstance” while celebrating the occasion with their former teachers during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Graduating students walk to “Pomp and Circumstance” while celebrating the occasion with their former teachers during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Students passed around a plethora of beach balls throughout the ceremony during the Saugus High School graduation at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal