Robert Lamoureux | The Mystery of the Squeaking Pocket Door 

Question: Hi Robert, I have a pocket door that is making a “grinding/squeaking” noise, as it is operated. Is this something I can investigate on my own, or do I need to call a professional in for it? Who would I call? Thanks for your help.

— Roger L.

Answer: Roger, if you are patient and decent with tools, you can give this a go. It is likely a shift in materials. This happens over time with doors and such, with houses settling.

Carefully remove the trim surrounding the pocket door frame, exercise the door and see if that is where it was catching. If this is the case, shave down the trim so that there is clearance between the two, and reinstall. Caulk and paint as needed.

If, by chance, this was not the issue, you will likely have to open drywall to investigate further. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].