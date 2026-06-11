‘Beyond the Moment’ on exhibit at Canyon TheatreGuild 

News release

It began with mistakes. While processing a single bracketed image on his computer, Bruce McFarland produced something irregular — something most photographers would discard. Instead, he decided to pursue it and capitalize on it.

What followed became Time Capsule Photography, McFarland’s signature method and the main subject of his solo exhibition, “Beyond the Moment,” on view at Canyon Theatre Guild’s Gallery through June 28.

The Canyon Theatre Guild and the Santa Clarita Artists Association are hosting an artist’s reception for McFarland on June 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the theater, 24242 Main St., in Old Town Newhall. Admission is free and open to the public.

The show presents, for the first time, all 22 images in McFarland’s “Time Capsule” series — photographs taken at landmark gathering places including Disney Hall, Grand Central Terminal, Brooklyn Bridge, Pike Place Market, Yosemite and the Mezquita in Córdoba, Spain.

A selection of McFarland’s traditional scenic photography is also on display. At each Time Capsule location, McFarland captures up to 100 individual exposures, then selects and merges them into groups of five, seven, or nine using a process that deliberately subverts standard photographic technique, said a news release from the photographer.

The work is painstaking: A single finished image can require more than 30 hours of selecting, grouping and processing, and many location shoots never produce a result he deems worthy, the release said.

All works are limited-edition prints produced via dye-sublimation on aluminum, offering both archival durability and exceptional tonal range and detail, the release said.

The reception offers the opportunity to meet McFarland and view the complete series in person. His work can also be viewed online at bruce-mcfarland.pixels.com.

Gallery hours at the theater are Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.