Canyons Aquatic Club swimmers qualify for USA championship meets 

News release

Several Canyons Aquatic Club swimmers have earned qualifications to some of the most prestigious meets in USA Swimming, the club announced in a news release.

This summer, Canyons Aquatic Club will be represented at the 2026 TYR Futures Championships in Sacramento, the 2026 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, and the 2026 Toyota National Championships, also in Irvine.

The Futures Championships, this weekend in Sacramento, serve as an important stepping stone in the national competition pathway, the release said. This meet provides high-level racing opportunities to the nation’s rising athletes, across multiple regional sites.

To qualify, swimmers must achieve a rigorous time standard in one or more event. The athletes who have earned a spot at Futures rank among the top 2-3% of competitive swimmers in the country, across all age groups.

“This qualification is a testament to their dedication, consistency and exceptional performances throughout the season,” the release said.

Representing Canyons Aquatic Club at the TYR Futures Championships are:

• Aubrey Martin, Valencia High School (Colorado State University).

• Serenity Bartlett, Rio Norte Junior High School.

• Bailey Nickols, Quartz Hill High School.

• Tori Yamamura, Valencia High School (University of Missouri).

• Conner Alvarez, Quartz Hill High School.

• Logan Divine, Saugus High School (Washington and Lee University).

• Dieter Ignacio, Golden Valley High School.

• Jace Lloyd, West Ranch High School.

• Blake Van Vooren, Canyon High School (The Master’s University).

USA Swimming’s Junior National Championships represent one of the nation’s highest levels of competition for elite athletes age 18 and under, the release said. Held annually in an Olympic-sized, 50-meter-long course pool, the meet serves as a national showcase for the country’s most promising young talent and future collegiate athletes.

To qualify, swimmers must achieve a strict time standard in one or more events. Those who earn a place rank among the top 1 to 2% of competitive swimmers age 18 and under, nationwide.

“Qualification for Junior Nationals is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects years of dedication, discipline and elite level performance,” the release said.

Representing Canyons Aquatic Club at the 2026 Speedo Junior National Championships, Aug. 3- 7, are:

• Emma Hussein, West Ranch High School.

• Tori Yamamura, Valencia High School (University of Missouri).

• Conner Alvarez, Quartz Hill High School.

• Logan Divine, Saugus High School (Washington and Lee University).

USA Swimming’s Toyota National Championships is the highest-level domestic swim competition, outside of the U.S. Olympic Trials, the release said. Often referred to as “Senior Nationals,” this championship brings together the nation’s fastest swimmers, including past and future Olympians, NCAA champions, and rising stars, for one of the most competitive meets in the country.

Athletes of any age can compete, providing they achieve USA Swimming’s strict qualifying standard in one or more event. Qualifying for this meet is considered one of the sport’s highest competitive achievements. The 2026 Toyota National Championships are under way and conclude Saturday at the William Woolen Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine.

Alvarez and Hussein earned spots on Canyons Aquatic Club’s National Championships team after receiving at least one qualifying time standard.

Hussein will represent Canyons Aquatic Club in six events: 50 Butterfly (long course meters); 200 Breaststroke (LCM); 400 Individual Medley (LCM); 50 Breaststroke (LCM); 100 Breaststroke (LCM); and, 200 Individual Medley (LCM).

“These championship meets reflect the hard work, dedication and perseverance of the Canyons Aquatic Club’s athletes and coaches,” the release said. “The club congratulates all of its qualifiers and wishes them the very best as they represent the Santa Clarita Valley this summer.”